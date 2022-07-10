224303 MIKEL HERNANDEZ Jul 10, 2022 56 min ago 1 of 2 HERNANDEZ, MIKEL GONZALEZ 07/10/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 180DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Mikel Hernandez Mikel Gonzalez Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector