81228_291.jpg RICKY YOUNGER

YOUNGER, RICKY LEE 07/10/2022

Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 220

RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPNAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET