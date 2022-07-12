BLANGO, TOSHA LATRICE 07/10/2022

Age: 49 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 125

OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET