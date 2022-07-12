MOORE, CAROLYN ANN 07/10/2022

Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180

FTA-M POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-M POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET