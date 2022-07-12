SUGGS, STEPHEN MATTHEW 07/10/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-NO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET