224339 ARKEMI MORRIS Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MORRIS, ARKEMI RAYSHARN 07/11/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185FTA DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Fta Dwlr Misdemeanor Rev Incl Status Status Morris Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector