ERIC WILLIS Jul 12, 2022

WILLIS, ERIC JAMES 07/11/2022
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 174
ARSON 2ND DEGREE- PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
DEFRAUD DRUG/ALC TEST 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET