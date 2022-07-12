224350 ALFRED SAULSBURY Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SAULSBURY, ALFRED 07/12/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 215FTA - DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Discharge Alfred Saulsbury Weaponry Sport Secu Status Misdemeanor Bond Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector