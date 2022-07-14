RUFFIN, I`ZAYZUWON JA`HEED 07/12/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET