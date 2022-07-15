STEPPS, SHELIA MICHELLE 07/12/2022

Age: 53 Sex: F Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 260

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $612.00 Type: USC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $210.00 Type: USC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET