HEMBY, KESHAUD NIZZER 07/12/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 115

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET