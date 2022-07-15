224378 ASUM MCKINNEY Jul 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 Updated 41 min ago 1 of 2 MCKINNEY, ASUM ZUKIUM 07/12/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 210INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBURGLARY, FIRST DEGREE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBURGLARY, FIRST DEGREE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector