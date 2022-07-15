224379 LISA REGISTER Jul 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 Updated 41 min ago 1 of 2 REGISTER, LISA ANN 07/12/2022Age: 31 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 230SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector