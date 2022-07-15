MERCER, DWIGHT DEWAYNE 07/13/2022

Age: 45 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 170

HIT & RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO REDUCE SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR AFT IMPAIRED REV NOTICE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET