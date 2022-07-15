WASHINGTON, TYSHON LAQUON 07/13/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 148

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET