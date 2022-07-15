RUSSO, PASQUALE EDWARD 07/13/2022

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 140

PROBATION VIOLATION: DWI LEVEL 4 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION: UNAUTH USE MOTOR CONVEYA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET