HART, JOSEPH DOUGLAS 07/13/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 165

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING,OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET