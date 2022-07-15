224412 HUNTER KEEL Jul 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 KEEL, HUNTER LANIER 07/14/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 200DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Heroin Status Criminal Law Crime Felony Secu Status Opium Keel Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector