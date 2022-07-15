PAIGE, JACOREY MONTRICE 07/14/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 158

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFER ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags