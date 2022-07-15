224413 JACOREY PAIGE Jul 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 PAIGE, JACOREY MONTRICE 07/14/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 158ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFER ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Bond Secu Status Criminal Law Crime Law Status Possession Felon Firearm Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector