224417 ERIC TAYLOR Jul 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 TAYLOR, ERIC EDWARD 07/14/2022Age: 51 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 210OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: CASH Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-IDENTITIY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Misdemeanor Status Larceny Eric Taylor Eric Edward Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector