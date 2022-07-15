224425 THOMAS BELL Jul 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BELL, THOMAS DEMETRIUS 07/14/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 135FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Thomas Bell Thomas Demetrius Crime Status Incl Status Marijuana Bond Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector