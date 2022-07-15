224429 AARON THOMPSON Jul 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 THOMPSON, AARON LEE 07/14/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 215FTA-ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Aaron Thompson Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector