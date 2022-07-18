KLEIN, FRANK JAMES 07/15/2022

Age: 58 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 247

HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET