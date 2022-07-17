CLARK, WILLIE MACK 07/15/2022

Age: 52 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 200

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET