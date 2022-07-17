WHITE, DARIUS JERMAINE 07/15/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 135

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET