224460 KENNETH GRANT Jul 18, 2022 Jul 18, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 GRANT, KENNETH 07/16/2022Age: 60 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 145FTA - DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CANCL.REVOK/SUSP CETIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET