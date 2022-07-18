HEMBY, TAQUAN JYRESE 07/16/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET