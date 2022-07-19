WASHINGTON, PAUL ANTHONY 07/17/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 185

FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $160000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET