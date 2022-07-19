FINCH, DONNIE EARL 07/17/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 145

RESIST DELAY OBSTRUCT PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

RESIST DELAY OBSTRUCT PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET