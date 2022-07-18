FARRINGTON, HARRIS EUGENE 07/17/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180

ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

