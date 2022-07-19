224496 JAHEIM MOYE Jul 19, 2022 28 min ago 1 of 2 MOYE, JAHEIM DEVONTA 07/18/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 134CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET1ST DEGREE BURGLARY-VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER B & E-VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITIONS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Jaheim Moye Felony Jaheim Devonta Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector