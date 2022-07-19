224499 DANNY HADDOCK Jul 19, 2022 34 min ago 1 of 2 HADDOCK, DANNY RAY 07/18/2022Age: 47 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 140INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL MISDEANOR ASSUALT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Crime Danny Haddock Status Incl Status Injury Assault Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector