DICK, TAVIAUS EUGENE 07/19/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 153

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags