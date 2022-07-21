224531 DANIEL TEEL Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TEEL, DANIEL EUGUENE 07/20/2022Age: 52 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 175POSS FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OF CS ON PREMISE OF PRISION OR LOCAL JAIL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $600000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Heroin Opium Incl Status Criminal Law Crime Secu Status Status Daniel Teel Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector