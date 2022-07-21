224534 CHESTER KEYES Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 KEYES, CHESTER LEE 07/20/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 300RESIST, DELAY, OBSTRUCT AN OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFICT/ALT TITLE/ REG CARD/TAG DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Chester Keyes Misdemeanor Status Officer Delay Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector