224549 THIMOTHEA COPPAGE-JONES Jul 23, 2022 Jul 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COPPAGE-JONES, THIMOTHEA LONEICE 07/21/2022Age: 50 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 170CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $411.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector