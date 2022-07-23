224557 JERRY WILSON Jul 23, 2022 Jul 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILSON, JERRY ANTHONY 07/21/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 150PROBATION VIOLATION: DWI LEVEL 4 - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION: LARCENY BY SERVANT/EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION: OBT PROP BY FALSE PR/CHT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION:LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector