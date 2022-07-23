224574 RAY MAXWELL Jul 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 MAXWELL, RAY ANTONIO 07/22/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 155POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT TO FELONY - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Accessory After The Fact Firearm Larceny Status Ray Maxwell Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector