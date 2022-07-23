224578 SAMANTHA SMITH Jul 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, SAMANTHA LYNN 07/22/2022Age: 28 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 235AID AND ABET ARMED ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Nbnd Status Crime Criminal Law Armed Robbery Samantha Smith Samantha Lynn Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector