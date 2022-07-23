224582 PHILLIP ELLIS Jul 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ELLIS, PHILLIP MICHAEL 07/22/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 163ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH DEADLY/ INTENT KILL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Incl Status Status Firearm Possession Felon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector