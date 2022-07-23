224592 JOSIE JUDKINS Jul 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 JUDKINS, JOSIE LASHIA MONIQU 07/23/2022Age: 25 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 167CONSP OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONSP OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Pretense Josie Judkins Josie Lashia Moniqu Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector