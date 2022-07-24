224600 BRIAN JONES Jul 24, 2022 24 min ago 1 of 2 JONES, BRIAN KEITH 07/23/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 135HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Damage Brian Jones Brian Keith Leave Prop Secu Status Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector