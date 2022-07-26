224621 MAYA CURRY Jul 26, 2022 Jul 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CURRY, MAYA ASHANTE 07/24/2022Age: 26 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 300DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector