DANCY, DEUNDRE RASHAUN 07/26/2022
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 181
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
DANCY, DEUNDRE RASHAUN 07/26/2022
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 181
OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $383.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA GO ARMED TO TERROR OF PEOPLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.