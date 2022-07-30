224710 JOANNE BAILEY Jul 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 BAILEY, JOANNE MARIE 07/29/2022Age: 38 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 120PV-LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Joanne Bailey Joanne Marie Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector