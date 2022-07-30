224716 MONIQUEA THOMAS Jul 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 THOMAS, MONIQUEA 07/29/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 310PROBATION VIOLATION- LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Thomas Status Criminal Law Crime Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector