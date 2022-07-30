224720 CHRISTOPHER JONES Jul 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 JONES, CHRISTOPHER EDWIN 07/29/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 172MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Christopher Jones Christopher Edwin Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector