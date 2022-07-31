224725 JULIUS POLLARD Jul 31, 2022 51 min ago 1 of 2 POLLARD, JULIUS RAY 07/30/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COMMUNICATIG THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-IIMPROPER TURN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OF CS ON PREMISE OF PRISION OR LOCAL JAIL - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Misdemeanor Bond Felony Criminal Law Physics Incl Status Motor Vehicle Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector