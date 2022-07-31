224726 TAKYLA PATRICK Jul 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PATRICK, TAKYLA MICHELLE 07/30/2022Age: 18 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 160FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR TO SEAL BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Patrick Linguistics Michelle Status Secu Status Wear Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector