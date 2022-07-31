224734 JALONI WALLACE Jul 31, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WALLACE, JALONI SHAMEACE 07/30/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 156CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1119.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Carry Law Criminal Law Crime Secu Status Firearm Gun Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector